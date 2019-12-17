The African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) senior leadership on Monday visited peacekeepers receiving treatment at various medical facilities in Kenya’s capital, Nairobi.

The officials led by the Special Representative of the Chairperson of the AU Commission (SRCC) for Somalia, Ambassador Francisco Madeira, honoured the soldiers for contributing to peace and security in the region and Africa.

“These, for us, are our heroes. We want to build a better and safer Africa, and somebody has to do the work. These youngsters are at the forefront,” said Ambassador Madeira.

He expressed satisfaction with the quality of treatment provided at the health facilities; and urge the medics to ensure the soldiers receive the best treatment.

“Thank you for the good work, the hospitality, friendship, and readiness to continue working with us,” Ambassador Madeira added.

Ambassador Madeira was accompanied by AMISOM Force Commander, Lt. Gen. Tigabu Yilma Wondimhunegn, the AMISOM Police Chief of Staff, Rex Dundun, and Dr. Komlan Moreira, the Mission’s Medical Planning Officer.

During the visit, the medics hailed the injured peacekeepers for their contribution to regional peace and security.

“We cannot underestimate the sacrifices made by the officers when they go down there. Many of us see it on television, but they are the ones on the ground, risking their lives for us. We sincerely thank you. We have seen the positive results because we feel safe,” a senior hospital administrator said.

A senior administrator at one of the hospitals reiterated commitment in ensuring the peacekeepers receive quality medical care and thanked AMISOM for the partnership.

Ambassador Madeira, along with the AMISOM leadership, periodically visit the AMISOM military personnel admitted to various medical facilities in Nairobi for medical attention.

The peacekeepers from various Troop Contributing Countries (TCCs), suffering from multiple ailments, including injuries sustained in battle, are usually evacuated to Nairobi for specialised treatment.