Friday, 20 December, will see the first-ever international friendly with a Kenyan Football club on Somaliland soil happen at the Hargeisa soccer Stadium.

The match will be between the Republic of Somaliland national squad and Kenya’s Sindo United FC.

📝| As an autonomous country that is not recognized by most sporting bodies, our match against Somaliland 🇸🇴 National Team is aimed at telling the world that the youths in Somaliland deserve a sporting chance, and that they have a national team too.#FootballBeyondBorders pic.twitter.com/JwGLganrwW — Sindo United FC (@SindoUnitedFC) December 19, 2019

“The match is aiming to opening up our hosts’ borders to the rest of the world under the tagline ‘football beyond borders’,” the club stated in a statement announcing the team’s departure for Hargeisa, the Republic of Somaliland.

@In deepening and broadening our ties with Kenya, we are pleased to welcome Kenya Premier League team to a football match with their counterparts in Hargeisa, Somaliland,” Ambassador Bashe Awil, Somaliland Representative said.

Somaliland-Kenya relations have scaled to new heights since the incumbent representative, Ambassador Bashe moved from his previous assignment in the UAE to Nairobi 1 months ago.

Kenya is set to open a liaison office in Hargeisa to look after its diplomatic and commercial interests in the region.