Friday, 20 December, will see the first-ever international friendly with a Kenyan Football club on Somaliland soil happen at the Hargeisa soccer Stadium.

The match will be between the Republic of Somaliland national squad and Kenya’s Sindo United FC.

“The match is aiming to opening up our hosts’ borders to the rest of the world under the tagline ‘football beyond borders’,” the club stated in a statement announcing the team’s departure for Hargeisa,  the Republic of Somaliland.

@In deepening and broadening our ties with Kenya, we are pleased to welcome Kenya Premier League team to a football match with their counterparts in Hargeisa, Somaliland,” Ambassador Bashe Awil, Somaliland Representative said.

Somaliland-Kenya relations have scaled to new heights since the incumbent representative, Ambassador Bashe moved from his previous assignment in the UAE to Nairobi 1 months ago.

Kenya is set to open a liaison office in Hargeisa to look after its diplomatic and commercial interests in the region.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY