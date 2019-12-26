Visiting, high-level delegations from Ethiopia’s Eastern Somali and Oromo Regional States’ delegations paid a courtesy visit to his His Excellency the President of the Republic of Somaliland, Musa Bihi Abdi, Thursday, at his office.

President Bihi warmly welcomed the delegations led by the Vice President of the Oromo Regional State, Mrs Chaltu Sani Ibrahim and Bashir Shafi Omer, Minister of Trade of the Somali Regional State, respectively.

Being purely of an informal, friendly nature, the two sides lightly touched on matters of mutual interest, reiterating the critical importance of maintaining close relations with one another on matters relating to the stabilization of and economic development of the region, as a whole, and at entity levels, in particular.

On their side, the delegations expressed how impressed they were with the pace of development in Somaliland and how conducive and reassuring the prevailing peace and political environment of the country were to investment.

His Excellency the Vice President of RoS, Abdirahman Abdullahi ‘Zeili’i, Dr Saad Ali Shire, Minister of Finance Development, Mohamoud Hassan Sachin, Minister for Trade, Industry and Tourism, and other cabinet and government members participated the reception His Excellency made for the delegations.

The visiting delegations attended the opening of the Somaliland industrial production exhibition inaugurated at Grand Haddi Hotel of the capital, Hargeisa, yesterday.