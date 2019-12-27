According to our information, the British firm Risk Advisory Group (RAG), whose founder and CEO is Bill Waite, is conducting an audit of the media company HornConnect‘s contract with the African Union (AU).

Signed with UNSOS (the United Nations Support Office in Somalia), the contract relates to the creation of local radio stations to counter the propaganda of Al-Shabaab. With a fresh call for tenders due to be issued for this contract in March 2020, RAG has retained the services of an international firm to ascertain who holds shares in HornConnect.

Other Somalian companies already have their eyes on this project, which is managed by the Information Support Team (IST) set up by the UN and the AU. They include Farsight Africa Group, which was founded by Abdirisak Aden, an ex-advisor to the former president Sheikh Sharif Ahmed.

Farsight is partnered up with the Canadian security firm GardaWorld, which has been entrusted with overseeing the IST call for tenders.