The manager of one of Hargeisa’s leading hotels, Khader Aden Hussein, arrived in Djibouti in December 2019.

He is hoping to set up a new Ambassador Hotel similar to the one that he runs in the Somaliland capital.

The discreet businessman has an extensive network in Hargeisa and the region, thanks both to his upmarket hotel clients and his political connections as a former member of the Somaliland parliament.

He has also worked with the British corporate lawyer Mohammed Yusef, the founder of Invicta Capital, at Horn Logistics.

The president of the Somaliland Diaspora Agency, Abdi Abdullahi Hersi, also owns a stake in the Somaliland logistics company.