It had said that it was pursuing the necessary avenues, including diplomatic efforts as its constitutional mandate of protecting its unity and sovereignty.

“However, we maintain that at no given time will we tolerate any country that is part of troop-contributing to the African Union Mission in Somalia(AMISOM) to overstep its mandate and abuse its membership and interfere in the internal affairs of the host country with total disregard of the stipulated regulations of the Federal Government of Somalia,” part of the Somali statement read.

In response, the Kenyan government said that the allegations from the Somalia side were baseless.

“These baseless accusations are are part of a growing and persistent pattern of ill intent to use Kenya as a scapegoat and tool to justify unfulfilled and legitimate social demands in Somalia and for the political mileage,” Kenya responded.

It added that “Kenya will not accept to be used in that manner and encourages the Federal Government of Somalia to stop the campaign and use the energy to deliver leadership to its people”.