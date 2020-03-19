Emirates said that effective March 17, aircraft plying to and from nine cities in Portugal, Malta, Cyprus, Jordan, Iraq, Lebanon and Turkey will be grounded, bringing the total number of closed flight routes to 30 since the outbreak.

As many countries around the world shut their borders to limit the spread of coronavirus, Emirates airline and flydubai are temporarily suspending today at least 16 more routes.

As for flydubai, services on at least seven destinations are suspended effective today, including India, Ukraine, Jordan, Iraq, Lebanon, Turkey and Sudan. More flight cancellations are also scheduled to take effect tomorrow and the next day, affecting travellers to and from Azerbaijan, Baku, Djibouti and Egypt.

Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways had earlier halted airline services on 18 destinations and reduced frequencies on some routes.

The fast-spreading virus has now infected more than 180,000 people worldwide, causing numerous flight cancellations, travel bans and tighter border controls worldwide.

Travel restrictions, coupled with a decline in demand due to mounting fears over the virus have prompted carriers in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region to ground many of their fleets.

Emirates had earlier asked thousands of its staff, including cabin crew and pilots, to take unpaid leave, as it is going through a “measurable slowdown.”

The government has also imposed a travel ban to Thailand and Iran.

Flights have been suspended to the following destinations:

Emirates

Amman: From March 17 to March 31

Baghdad: From March 17 to March 31

Bangkok- Hong Kong : From March 9 to March 31

From March 9 to March 31 Basra: From March 17 to March 31

Beirut: From March 17 to March 31

Bologna: From March 13 to April 03

Casablanca: From March 16 to March 31

Dammam: From March 9 until further notice

Fort Lauderdale: From March 13 to 31

Guangzhou: From February 5 until further notice

Istanbul (IST): From March 17 to March 31

Istanbul (SAW): From March 17 to March 31

Jeddah: From March 9 until further notice

Kuwait City: From March 14 to March 31

Larnaca: From March 17 to March 31

Malta (via Larnaca): From March 17 to March 31

Medina: From March 9 until further notice

Milan: From March 13 to April 3

New York JFK – Milan: March 11 to April 12

New York EWR – Athens: March 13 to April 12

Peshawar: From March 15 to March 31, flights to/from Peshawar will be rerouted through Islamabad.

Porto: From 17 March to March 31

Riyadh: From March 9 to March 31

Rome: From March 14 to April 3

Shanghai: From February 5 until further notice

Sialkot: From March 15 to March 31, flights to/from Sialkot will be re-routed through Lahore)

Taipei: From March 16 until further notice

Tehran: From February 26 until further notice

Venice: From March 12- April 3

Warsaw: From March 15- March 28

Etihad (No dates specified)

Mainland China and Hong Kong: Shanghai, Chengdu, Hong Kong

Nagoya (via Beijing)

Riyadh

Jeddah

Dammam

Medina

Rome

Milan

Kuwait City

Istanbul

Beirut

Casablanca

Rabat

Madrid

Barcelona

Amman

Flydubai

Saudi Arabia: Until March 31

Esfahan, Lar, Mashhad, Shiraz, Tehran (Iran): Date not specified

Bahrain: Until March 31

Kuwait: March 14 to 19

Catania (Italy): March 15 to May 20

Naples: March 14 to May 21

Bratislava: March 13 to March 27

Poland: March 15 to March 28

Juba (South Sudan): From 14 March

Quetta (Pakistan): March 16 to March 17

Djibouti: From March 18

Amman: From March 17

Iraq: March 17

Beirut: From March 17

Istanbul: From March 17

Azerbaijan and Baku: From March 18

India: March 17 to 31

Ukraine: From March 17

Alexandria (Egypt): March 19 to 31

Sudan: From March 17

Reporting by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria

Source: ZAWYA