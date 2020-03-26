Somaliland Cabinet of Ministers Donate a Month’s Salary to COVID-19 Effort

Hargeisa (Somtribune) – At their 56th meeting, Thursday, the Somaliland Cabinet of Ministers, chaired by the President, flanked by his VP, donated a full month’d salary to the national COVID-19 combat effort.

Although none has yet been found positive of the virus, the Republic of Somaliland has taken a number of measure which interpret the nation’s preparedness for contingencies dealing with the international outbreak of the deadly coronavirus.

Today’s meeting at the presidency which by its outcome, together with its physical organization and setting took the effort a step or two forward.

The meeting decided that the Vice President and the Minister of Finance, their excellencies Abdirahman Abdullahi Idmail ‘Zeili’i’, Dr Saad Ali Shire, respectively, join the National Preparedness Committee; the Vice Minister of Interior, the Maroodijeh regional Governor and the Director-General bolster the capital committee since a sizable portion of the country’s population is presently living in Hargeisa.

All incoming medical supplies will be exempted from taxation. The state, also, will buy national yield of cereals to store as part of the country’s food security plans.

It was only a day before that Somaliland closed its borders with Somalia, Ethiopia and Djibouti, stopped all gatherings, let go of the bulk of its civil service forces and decreed that all new arrivals at Hargeisa’s Egal international airport will go through a 14-day quarantine a,d that Berbera port will only receive food and other essential imports only.