DAHABSHIIL MONEY TRANSFER (PVT) LIMITED The leading money transfer company is embarking on a project for Designing, implementation and commissioning of a cloud based Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system. Dahabshiil Money Transfer Pvt Limited (DMT) is a leading African-owned money transfer company with operations across 126 countries. Headquartered in Dubai, UAE with Operation Center in Hargeisa, Somaliland, DMT offers money transfer, foreign exchange business and other financial services to individuals, businesses and international organizations around the globe. Expression of Interest (EOI) Reference No: DMT/2020/001 Issue Date 20 March 2020 Scope of EOI DMT is inviting bidders to express interest in the implementation of a cloud based Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) System to automate back office operations and facilitate efficient financial control and reporting. Registration of Interest to participate in EOI Qualifying bidders are required to register interest in participating by sending an email to (procurement.erp@dahabshiil.com) by 28 March 2020. Clarifications Requests for clarifications should be submitted in writing by way of email to procurement.erp@dahabshiil.com Deadline for submission of clarification requests is 2 April 2020. Deadline for submission of EOI EOI must be submitted to ERP Procurement Manager via email procurement.erp@dahabshiil.com to reach DMT no later than 9 April 2020 at 5pm East Africa Time. Full EOI Documents The request for Expression of Interest document can be obtained from DMT’s website www.dahabshiil.com/ERP

