The Coronavirus national preparedness committee, chaired by His Excellency the Vice President, Abdirahman Abdullahi Ismail ‘Zeyli’i’, Sunday, released a new order barring incoming passengers from European and North American points of origin entry for fear of Covid-19 infection.

“Starting from Monday, 30th March 2020, travelers from European and North American countries will not be allowed entry,” the edict said.

The decision was relayed to airlines still operating on Somaliland airspace.

“All airline carriers destines for Somaliland are hereby asked not to bring passengers from Europe and North America to Somaliland,” it said.

The Committee stated that it has arrived at this decision after a careful assessment of passengers coming from Europe and North America among could be travelers infected with the deadly Covid-19 virus.