Somaliland Confirms First Covid-19 Cases

The National Preparedness Committee against Covid-19, Tuesday, confirmed two cases tested positive of the illness.

The Committee announced that a national who recently came back from Britain, and currently living in Burao, and a Chinese national in Berbera tested positive.

The announcement added that both patients were in no immediate danger and that their conditions were stable.

“The clinical status of the two patients remains stable, and we are closely monitoring their situation,” the NPCC officially tweeted.

We confirm the first two cases of Covid-19 in the Republic of Somaliland as being one Somaliland National who came back from Britain and a Chinese citizen. The clinical status of the two patients remains stable, and we are closely monitoring their situation. pic.twitter.com/HNBfanoeXm — National Preparedness Committee for COVID19 (@NPCCOVID19) March 31, 2020

The Republic’s Minister for Health Development, Omar Ali Abdullahi, officially declared the existence of the two cases to national media at a press conference he held at his office.

Minister Omar said the two cases were first identified on the 25th.

“After initial suspicions, national laboratories indicated positivity. Then we sent more blood sample to WHO-recognized to Kenya. The latter results came in on the evening of the 30th concurring earlier findings,” he said.

The Minister added that appropriate authorities are tracing other people the two patients had had contact with in the recent past.