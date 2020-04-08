Somaliland has received tonnes of medical supplies from the United Arab Emirates to help in the fight against the deadly COVID 19 virus.

The medical supplies arrived in the Somaliland capital Hargeisa on Wednesday morning aboard a flight from the middle east nation.

While receiving the donation, Somaliland minister for health Omar Ali Abdilahi said: “It is an honour for me, for the Ministry of Health and all for Somaliland to accept the donation and the medical equipment sent by the government of UAE to fight against Carona Virus.

“We thank the government of UAE especially the President of UAE Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the prime minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the crown prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the deputy prime minister and minister of presidential affairs Sh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan.”

“We can say it’s always the first government who accepts our plea for international help, now in support to fight the virus as well as any other humanitarian crisis they are always the first to respond to our plea.

This proves the brotherhood and good relationship between the two countries. This is an honour and we are grateful for what the government has done for us.

“The donations and equipments won’t help if we don’t wash our hands stay clean and observe self-distancing for family members and all Somaliland citizens.

We thank the Government of UAE for the help in this time of pandemic”, he said

Somaliland envoy to Kenya Bashe Omar said the supplies will help the government in its efforts to fight the virus which has spread across the world.

“We appreciate the continuous support from the United Arab Emirates in helping us (Somaliland) improve our medical sector,” Bashe said.

“The UAE has been providing their kind support to Somaliland: they helped alleviate the drought, offered assistance during the Sagal hurricane and now Covid-19.

As Somaliland people we say thank you and may God reward the UAE people abundantly,” added Omar.

Somaliland government is strengthening its health sector in a move aimed at curbing the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

The Horn of Africa nation has at the same time sent technicians to Kenya for training on effective combat and diagnosis.

The unrecognized state which does not receive international aid announced that it has purchased the first COVID-19 testing lab.

The Somaliland Coronavirus National Preparedness Committee against COVID-19 further announced that the Diagnostic lab which will be arriving soon.

This is part of the government’s new measure to contain the spread of COVID-19 which has infected two people as Somaliland authority announced earlier.

The high capacity laboratory testing equipment will be used for the detection of cases of COVID-19.

Somaliland said that the country is ready to assist warn torn countries of Somalia and Yemen in testing suspected people that have contracted COVID-19 with Somaliland’s testing lab facility.

“We have procured a Covid-19 testing Laboratory machine and we will bring it to our country in the coming days, we will no longer need to send our tests abroad.” stated the committee.

“We will also be supporting neighboring countries like Somalia and Yemen, which have no tools to diagnose the virus.” Said the committee.

Somaliland says that it has taken blood samples for testing at least 20 people who were suspected of in contact with the two people in which Somaliland government announced they tested positive for COVID-19.

The National Preparedness Committee is led by the Vice President, Abdirahman Abdullahu Ismail.

The Committee also unveiled a nation-wide awareness-raising program designed to reach remote areas and settlements that may not have been adequately apprised of the looming dangers of the pandemic.

By Derek Otieno

Source: PD Online