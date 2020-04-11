Mogadishu’s largest medical facility – Erdogan Hospital – has suspended operations until late May amid reports two doctors from the hospital had tested positive for COVID-19.

The hospital management said Saturday it was suspending normal medical services until March 31 and would only address emergencies.

There were unconfirmed reports the hospital would be converted into an isolation and treatment centre for COVID-19 to supplement the Martini Hospital which has been designated as an isolation centre.

A doctor at Erdogan Hospital went public Saturday to announce he tested positive for COVID-19. Dr. Ibrahim Guled who is also the Secretary General of Somali Medical Association confirmed he tested positive for the disease.

“My test results of COVID19 became positive today. I am Asymptomatic and I have self-Isolated myself at home to avoid transmission,” Dr. Guled tweeted.

The Ministry of Health announced Friday nine people had tested positive for COVID-19 bringing to 21 confirmed cases in the country. Two of the infected are staff at the Ministry of Health, a statement from the Ministry read in part.

