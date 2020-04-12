The State Minister for Justice of the Somalia Federal State of Hirshabelle, Khalif Moumin Tohow, has, Sunday, died of COVID-19 in Mogadishu, the federal capital, making declared deaths two in Somalia.

Minister Tohow was one of two patients whose conditions had been said to have gone critical in an update statement the Somalia Ministry of Health released Saturday evening. The other patient is still under critical care at Mogadishu’s Martini Hospital.

Mohamed Abdirahman Dhaban’ad of the Puntland Federal State of Somalia’s Interior Minister, reports reveal, had been placed under quarantine. The Minister tested positive of Coronavirus.

Two doctors at the front line of the combat against the deadly virus in Mogadishu have also declared they tested positive.

Doctor Mohamed Osman Mohamed ‘Naseem’, the second in two days, revealed that he tested positive and is placing himself under quarantine.

Dr Ibrahim Gulaid, a doctor at Erdogan speciality hospital (Ex-Digfer) – the largest medical facility in Somalia – stated, Saturday, that he contracted the disease.

The Hospital since closed down in fear of becoming a vehicle for the contagion.

Confirmed cases in Somalia have risen to 25 health with the Minister of Health, Fowzia Abikar, adding the last four new cases to the previous tally just today. Two, thus far, had tested positive in the separate Republic of Somaliland, according to the country’s National Preparedness Committee, with over two dozen more still in state quarantine.