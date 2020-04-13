Coronavirus Cases:
1,909,244
Deaths:
118,497
Recovered:
440,273
ACTIVE CASES
1,350,474
Currently Infected Patients
1,298,961 (96%)
in Mild Condition
51,513 (4%)
Serious or Critical
CLOSED CASES
558,770
|Country,
Other
|Total
Cases
|New
Cases
|Total
Deaths
|New
Deaths
|Total
Recovered
|Active
Cases
|Serious,
Critical
|Tot Cases/
1M pop
|Deaths/
1M pop
|Total
Tests
|Tests/
1M pop
|World
|1,909,244
|+56,987
|118,497
|+4,303
|440,273
|1,350,474
|51,513
|245
|15.2
|USA
|577,332
|+17,032
|23,077
|+972
|33,907
|520,348
|12,565
|1,744
|70
|2,910,185
|8,792
|Spain
|169,496
|+2,665
|17,489
|+280
|64,727
|87,280
|7,371
|3,625
|374
|600,000
|12,833
|Italy
|159,516
|+3,153
|20,465
|+566
|35,435
|103,616
|3,260
|2,638
|338
|1,046,910
|17,315
|France
|136,779
|+4,188
|14,967
|+574
|27,718
|94,094
|6,821
|2,095
|229
|333,807
|5,114
|Germany
|128,166
|+312
|3,041
|+19
|64,300
|60,825
|4,895
|1,530
|36
|1,317,887
|15,730
|UK
|88,621
|+4,342
|11,329
|+717
|N/A
|76,948
|1,559
|1,305
|167
|367,667
|5,416
|China
|82,160
|+108
|3,341
|+2
|77,663
|1,156
|121
|57
|2
|Iran
|73,303
|+1,617
|4,585
|+111
|45,983
|22,735
|3,877
|873
|55
|275,427
|3,279
|Turkey
|61,049
|+4,093
|1,296
|+98
|3,957
|55,796
|1,786
|724
|15
|410,556
|4,868
|Belgium
|30,589
|+942
|3,903
|+303
|6,707
|19,979
|1,234
|2,639
|337
|102,151
|8,814
|Netherlands
|26,551
|+964
|2,823
|+86
|250
|23,478
|1,358
|1,550
|165
|115,992
|6,769
|Switzerland
|25,688
|+273
|1,138
|+32
|13,700
|10,850
|386
|2,968
|131
|193,800
|22,393
|Canada
|25,548
|+1,165
|767
|+50
|7,659
|17,122
|557
|677
|20
|422,200
|11,186
|Brazil
|22,720
|+528
|1,270
|+47
|173
|21,277
|296
|107
|6
|62,985
|296
|Russia
|18,328
|+2,558
|148
|+18
|1,470
|16,710
|8
|126
|1
|1,300,000
|8,908
|Portugal
|16,934
|+349
|535
|+31
|277
|16,122
|188
|1,661
|52
|182,707
|17,918
|Austria
|14,040
|+95
|368
|+18
|7,343
|6,329
|239
|1,559
|41
|148,412
|16,479
|Israel
|11,235
|+90
|113
|+10
|1,689
|9,433
|181
|1,298
|13
|117,339
|13,557
|Sweden
|10,948
|+465
|919
|+20
|381
|9,648
|859
|1,084
|91
|54,700
|5,416
|Ireland
|10,647
|+992
|365
|+31
|25
|10,257
|194
|2,156
|74
|72,000
|14,581
|S. Korea
|10,537
|+25
|217
|+3
|7,447
|2,873
|55
|206
|4
|514,621
|10,038
|India
|10,453
|+1,248
|358
|+27
|1,181
|8,914
|8
|0.3
|189,111
|137
|Peru
|9,784
|+2,265
|193
|1,798
|7,793
|134
|297
|6
|87,116
|2,642
|Ecuador
|7,529
|+63
|355
|+22
|597
|6,577
|121
|427
|20
|24,553
|1,392
|Chile
|7,525
|+312
|82
|+2
|2,367
|5,076
|387
|394
|4
|85,035
|4,448
|Japan
|7,370
|123
|784
|6,463
|129
|58
|1.0
|77,381
|612
|Poland
|6,934
|+260
|245
|+13
|487
|6,202
|160
|183
|6
|143,630
|3,795
|Romania
|6,633
|+333
|331
|+15
|914
|5,388
|231
|345
|17
|67,204
|3,493
|Norway
|6,551
|+26
|134
|+6
|32
|6,385
|59
|1,208
|25
|127,305
|23,483
|Australia
|6,359
|+46
|61
|+2
|3,494
|2,804
|79
|249
|2
|362,136
|14,201
|Denmark
|6,318
|+144
|285
|+12
|2,235
|3,798
|100
|1,091
|49
|72,099
|12,448
|Czechia
|6,022
|+31
|143
|+5
|519
|5,360
|87
|562
|13
|128,359
|11,986
|Pakistan
|5,496
|+266
|93
|+2
|1,095
|4,308
|44
|25
|0.4
|65,114
|295
|Saudi Arabia
|4,934
|+472
|65
|+6
|805
|4,064
|59
|142
|2
|115,585
|3,320
|Philippines
|4,932
|+284
|315
|+18
|242
|4,375
|1
|45
|3
|33,814
|309
|Malaysia
|4,817
|+134
|77
|+1
|2,276
|2,464
|66
|149
|2
|81,730
|2,525
|Mexico
|4,661
|+442
|296
|+23
|1,843
|2,522
|185
|36
|2
|36,594
|284
|Indonesia
|4,557
|+316
|399
|+26
|380
|3,778
|17
|1
|27,075
|99
|UAE
|4,123
|25
|+3
|852
|3,246
|1
|417
|3
|648,195
|65,538
|Serbia
|4,054
|+424
|85
|+5
|400
|3,569
|138
|464
|10
|20,958
|2,399
|Panama
|3,400
|87
|29
|3,284
|106
|788
|20
|15,147
|3,511
|Luxembourg
|3,292
|+11
|69
|+3
|500
|2,723
|30
|5,259
|110
|29,315
|46,831
|Qatar
|3,231
|+252
|7
|334
|2,890
|37
|1,121
|2
|50,828
|17,642
|Dominican Republic
|3,167
|+200
|177
|+4
|152
|2,838
|147
|292
|16
|9,275
|855
|Ukraine
|3,102
|+325
|93
|+10
|97
|2,912
|45
|71
|2
|32,496
|743
|Finland
|3,064
|+90
|59
|+3
|300
|2,705
|74
|553
|11
|46,000
|8,302
|Belarus
|2,919
|+341
|29
|+3
|203
|2,687
|55
|309
|3
|68,000
|7,196
|Singapore
|2,918
|+386
|9
|+1
|586
|2,323
|29
|499
|2
|72,680
|12,423
|Colombia
|2,776
|109
|270
|2,397
|92
|55
|2
|41,765
|821
|Thailand
|2,579
|+28
|40
|+2
|1,288
|1,251
|61
|37
|0.6
|71,860
|1,030
|South Africa
|2,272
|+99
|27
|+2
|410
|1,835
|7
|38
|0.5
|83,663
|1,411
|Argentina
|2,208
|+66
|97
|+7
|515
|1,596
|83
|49
|2
|19,758
|437
|Greece
|2,145
|+31
|99
|+1
|269
|1,777
|73
|206
|9
|43,417
|4,165
|Egypt
|2,065
|159
|589
|1,317
|20
|2
|25,000
|244
|Algeria
|1,983
|+69
|313
|+20
|601
|1,069
|60
|45
|7
|3,359
|77
|Morocco
|1,763
|+102
|126
|+8
|203
|1,434
|1
|48
|3
|8,952
|243
|Moldova
|1,712
|+50
|35
|+4
|107
|1,570
|80
|424
|9
|6,271
|1,555
|Iceland
|1,711
|+10
|8
|933
|770
|10
|5,014
|23
|35,253
|103,308
|Croatia
|1,650
|+50
|25
|+2
|400
|1,225
|34
|402
|6
|17,790
|4,333
|Hungary
|1,458
|+48
|109
|+10
|120
|1,229
|58
|151
|11
|34,819
|3,604
|Iraq
|1,378
|+26
|78
|+2
|717
|583
|34
|2
|37,791
|940
|New Zealand
|1,349
|+19
|5
|+1
|546
|798
|4
|280
|1
|62,827
|13,029
|Bahrain
|1,348
|+212
|6
|591
|751
|4
|792
|4
|65,768
|38,651
|Estonia
|1,332
|+23
|28
|+3
|102
|1,202
|9
|1,004
|21
|30,764
|23,191
|Kuwait
|1,300
|+66
|2
|+1
|150
|1,148
|26
|304
|0.5
|Slovenia
|1,212
|+7
|55
|+2
|152
|1,005
|34
|583
|26
|35,405
|17,030
|Azerbaijan
|1,148
|+50
|12
|+1
|289
|847
|27
|113
|1
|66,677
|6,576
|Kazakhstan
|1,091
|+140
|12
|+2
|138
|941
|21
|58
|0.6
|69,304
|3,691
|Lithuania
|1,062
|+9
|24
|+1
|101
|937
|14
|390
|9
|41,503
|15,246
|Armenia
|1,039
|+26
|14
|+1
|211
|814
|30
|351
|5
|7,631
|2,575
|Bosnia and Herzegovina
|1,037
|+28
|39
|206
|792
|4
|316
|12
|11,612
|3,539
|Hong Kong
|1,010
|+5
|4
|397
|609
|13
|135
|0.5
|96,709
|12,900
|Uzbekistan
|998
|+133
|4
|85
|909
|8
|30
|0.1
|70,000
|2,091
|North Macedonia
|854
|+26
|38
|+4
|44
|772
|15
|410
|18
|8,552
|4,105
|Cameroon
|820
|12
|98
|710
|31
|0.5
|Slovakia
|816
|+74
|2
|107
|707
|5
|149
|0.4
|28,750
|5,266
|Bangladesh
|803
|+182
|39
|+5
|42
|722
|1
|5
|0.2
|11,223
|68
|Oman
|727
|+128
|4
|124
|599
|3
|142
|0.8
|Tunisia
|726
|+19
|34
|+3
|43
|649
|89
|61
|3
|11,825
|1,001
|Cuba
|726
|+57
|21
|+3
|121
|584
|11
|64
|2
|17,133
|1,513
|Diamond Princess
|712
|11
|619
|82
|10
|Bulgaria
|685
|+10
|32
|+3
|71
|582
|36
|99
|5
|18,502
|2,663
|Afghanistan
|665
|+58
|21
|+3
|32
|612
|17
|0.5
|Cyprus
|662
|+29
|12
|+1
|65
|585
|8
|548
|10
|17,923
|14,845
|Latvia
|655
|+4
|5
|16
|634
|2
|347
|3
|28,776
|15,256
|Andorra
|646
|+8
|29
|128
|489
|17
|8,361
|375
|1,673
|21,653
|Lebanon
|632
|+2
|20
|80
|532
|34
|93
|3
|15,408
|2,257
|Costa Rica
|595
|3
|56
|536
|14
|117
|0.6
|6,762
|1,327
|Ivory Coast
|574
|5
|85
|484
|22
|0.2
|Ghana
|566
|8
|4
|554
|2
|18
|0.3
|37,954
|1,221
|Niger
|529
|12
|75
|442
|22
|0.5
|4,353
|180
|Burkina Faso
|497
|27
|161
|309
|24
|1
|Uruguay
|480
|8
|+1
|231
|241
|15
|138
|2
|8,774
|2,526
|Albania
|467
|+21
|23
|232
|212
|7
|162
|8
|4,070
|1,414
|Channel Islands
|431
|9
|48
|374
|2,479
|52
|3,320
|19,095
|Kyrgyzstan
|419
|+42
|5
|67
|347
|5
|64
|0.8
|9,618
|1,474
|Honduras
|397
|+4
|25
|7
|365
|10
|40
|3
|1,600
|162
|Taiwan
|393
|+5
|6
|114
|273
|17
|0.3
|47,215
|1,982
|Jordan
|391
|+2
|7
|215
|169
|5
|38
|0.7
|20,500
|2,009
|Réunion
|391
|+2
|40
|351
|3
|437
|Malta
|384
|+6
|3
|44
|337
|4
|870
|7
|18,065
|40,913
|San Marino
|356
|35
|53
|268
|14
|10,492
|1,032
|846
|24,933
|Bolivia
|330
|+30
|27
|+3
|2
|301
|3
|28
|2
|2,185
|187
|Mauritius
|324
|9
|42
|273
|3
|255
|7
|7,077
|5,565
|Nigeria
|323
|10
|85
|228
|2
|2
|0.05
|5,000
|24
|Guinea
|319
|+69
|17
|302
|24
|Palestine
|308
|+18
|2
|58
|248
|60
|0.4
|17,329
|3,397
|Djibouti
|298
|+84
|2
|41
|255
|302
|2
|4,949
|5,009
|Senegal
|291
|+11
|2
|178
|111
|1
|17
|0.1
|Montenegro
|274
|+2
|3
|5
|266
|7
|436
|5
|2,869
|4,568
|Georgia
|272
|+15
|3
|68
|201
|6
|68
|0.8
|3,271
|820
|Vietnam
|265
|+3
|146
|119
|8
|3
|121,821
|1,252
|Isle of Man
|242
|+14
|2
|131
|109
|13
|2,846
|24
|2,030
|23,873
|DRC
|235
|+1
|20
|17
|198
|3
|0.2
|Sri Lanka
|217
|+7
|7
|56
|154
|1
|10
|0.3
|4,525
|211
|Kenya
|208
|+11
|9
|+1
|40
|159
|2
|4
|0.2
|8,123
|151
|Mayotte
|207
|+11
|3
|59
|145
|3
|759
|11
|1,400
|5,132
|Faeroe Islands
|184
|157
|27
|3,766
|5,509
|112,744
|Venezuela
|181
|9
|93
|79
|6
|6
|0.3
|181,335
|6,377
|Martinique
|157
|+2
|6
|50
|101
|19
|418
|16
|Guatemala
|155
|5
|19
|131
|3
|9
|0.3
|1,134
|63
|Paraguay
|147
|+13
|6
|22
|119
|1
|21
|0.8
|3,394
|476
|Guadeloupe
|143
|8
|67
|68
|13
|357
|20
|El Salvador
|137
|+12
|6
|22
|109
|2
|21
|0.9
|6,729
|1,037
|Brunei
|136
|1
|107
|28
|2
|311
|2
|10,167
|23,240
|Gibraltar
|129
|84
|45
|1
|3,829
|1,558
|46,244
|Rwanda
|126
|25
|101
|10
|1,966
|152
|Mali
|123
|+18
|10
|+1
|26
|87
|6
|0.5
|Cambodia
|122
|77
|45
|1
|7
|5,768
|345
|Trinidad and Tobago
|113
|8
|16
|89
|81
|6
|1,126
|805
|Madagascar
|106
|21
|85
|1
|4
|Monaco
|93
|1
|6
|86
|5
|2,370
|25
|Aruba
|92
|32
|60
|1
|862
|1,145
|10,724
|French Guiana
|86
|51
|35
|1
|288
|Liechtenstein
|79
|1
|55
|23
|2,072
|26
|900
|23,605
|Togo
|77
|+1
|3
|29
|45
|9
|0.4
|2,739
|331
|Ethiopia
|74
|+3
|3
|14
|57
|0.6
|0.03
|4,110
|36
|Jamaica
|72
|4
|16
|52
|24
|1
|907
|306
|Barbados
|71
|4
|11
|56
|4
|247
|14
|805
|2,801
|Myanmar
|62
|+21
|4
|2
|56
|1
|0.07
|1,406
|26
|Congo
|60
|5
|5
|50
|11
|0.9
|Liberia
|59
|+9
|6
|+1
|4
|49
|12
|1
|Bermuda
|57
|4
|29
|24
|2
|915
|64
|416
|6,680
|Gabon
|57
|+8
|1
|1
|55
|26
|0.4
|Uganda
|54
|7
|47
|1
|5,025
|110
|Cayman Islands
|53
|1
|6
|46
|3
|806
|15
|536
|8,156
|French Polynesia
|53
|53
|1
|189
|889
|3,165
|Sint Maarten
|50
|9
|5
|36
|2
|1,166
|210
|134
|3,125
|Tanzania
|49
|+17
|3
|7
|39
|0.8
|0.05
|Bahamas
|47
|+1
|8
|6
|33
|1
|120
|20
|Guyana
|45
|6
|8
|31
|3
|57
|8
|193
|245
|Zambia
|45
|+2
|2
|30
|13
|1
|2
|0.1
|1,653
|90
|Macao
|45
|10
|35
|1
|69
|Guinea-Bissau
|38
|38
|19
|1,500
|762
|Benin
|35
|1
|5
|29
|3
|0.08
|Eritrea
|34
|34
|10
|Haiti
|33
|3
|30
|3
|0.3
|365
|32
|Saint Martin
|32
|2
|11
|19
|5
|828
|52
|Sudan
|29
|+10
|4
|+2
|4
|21
|0.7
|0.09
|Somalia
|25
|2
|+1
|2
|21
|2
|2
|0.1
|Syria
|25
|2
|5
|18
|1
|0.1
|Libya
|25
|1
|9
|15
|4
|0.1
|535
|78
|Antigua and Barbuda
|23
|+2
|2
|21
|1
|235
|20
|40
|408
|Chad
|23
|+5
|2
|21
|1
|Equatorial Guinea
|21
|3
|18
|15
|854
|609
|Mozambique
|21
|2
|19
|0.7
|683
|22
|Maldives
|20
|14
|6
|37
|Angola
|19
|2
|4
|13
|0.6
|0.06
|Laos
|19
|19
|3
|1,140
|157
|New Caledonia
|18
|1
|17
|63
|2,608
|9,135
|Mongolia
|17
|+1
|4
|13
|5
|Malawi
|16
|+3
|2
|14
|1
|0.8
|0.1
|314
|16
|Dominica
|16
|8
|8
|222
|345
|4,793
|Fiji
|16
|16
|18
|Namibia
|16
|3
|13
|6
|362
|142
|Saint Lucia
|15
|4
|11
|82
|Eswatini
|15
|+1
|7
|8
|13
|714
|615
|Zimbabwe
|14
|3
|11
|0.9
|0.2
|563
|38
|Belize
|14
|2
|12
|1
|35
|5
|364
|915
|Curaçao
|14
|1
|8
|5
|85
|6
|Nepal
|14
|+2
|1
|13
|0.5
|5,184
|178
|Grenada
|14
|14
|2
|124
|92
|818
|Botswana
|13
|1
|12
|6
|0.4
|3,115
|1,325
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|12
|12
|226
|216
|4,060
|St. Vincent Grenadines
|12
|1
|11
|108
|56
|505
|CAR
|11
|+3
|3
|8
|2
|Greenland
|11
|11
|0
|194
|912
|16,065
|Montserrat
|11
|+2
|1
|10
|1
|2,204
|36
|7,212
|Seychelles
|11
|11
|112
|Cabo Verde
|10
|+2
|1
|1
|8
|18
|2
|Suriname
|10
|1
|4
|5
|17
|2
|Sierra Leone
|10
|10
|1
|MS Zaandam
|9
|2
|7
|Gambia
|9
|1
|2
|6
|4
|0.4
|281
|116
|Nicaragua
|9
|1
|4
|4
|1
|0.2
|Turks and Caicos
|9
|1
|8
|232
|26
|62
|1,601
|Vatican City
|8
|2
|6
|9,988
|Mauritania
|7
|1
|2
|4
|2
|0.2
|496
|107
|St. Barth
|6
|4
|2
|607
|Western Sahara
|6
|6
|10
|Burundi
|5
|1
|+1
|4
|0.4
|0.08
|Bhutan
|5
|2
|3
|6
|1,166
|1,511
|Falkland Islands
|5
|1
|4
|1,437
|137
|39,368
|Sao Tome and Principe
|4
|4
|18
|19
|87
|South Sudan
|4
|4
|0.4
|Timor-Leste
|4
|+2
|1
|3
|3
|Anguilla
|3
|1
|2
|200
|British Virgin Islands
|3
|2
|1
|99
|Caribbean Netherlands
|3
|3
|114
|10
|381
|Papua New Guinea
|2
|2
|0.2
|72
|8
|Saint Pierre Miquelon
|1
|1
|173
|Yemen
|1
|1
|0.03
|Total:
|1,909,244
|+56,987
|118,497
|+4,303
|440,273
|1,350,474
|51,513
|244.9
|15.2