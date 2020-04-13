Remember the infamous, illogical notion of women and politics not mixing together? Well, it’s time to throw that notion out of the window.

Because apparently, across the globe, all the six countries that have had a commendable response to Covid-19 had one thing in common – female leadership.

These are leaders leading there country and have the best coronavirus response. Oh! They’re also all women. pic.twitter.com/jHwGWCZaO0 — Johnathan Ford (@FordJohnathan5) April 10, 2020

Germany, New Zealand, Belgium, Finland, Denmark, and Iceland have had one of the more successful responses to the Covid-19 pandemic.

All of these countries managed to flatten the curve, thanks to proactive decision-making. They were also better prepared in terms of medical gear and protective equipment for healthcare staff and the general public.

Moreover, the countries have also been applauded for their empathetic and transparent approach, where due consideration has been given to looking after the citizen’s social and economic welfare.

Twitterati also highlighted how these countries’ response holds a lesson for the rest of the world:

Three reasons why @jacindaardern ’s #coronavirus response has been a masterclass in crisis leadership

The Mayfields’ research-based model highlights

Direction-giving

Meaning-making

Empathy

asthe 3key things leaders must address to motivate followers to give their best@UN_Women pic.twitter.com/h5irIcmyAO — Dr.Salahideen ALHAJ🔶 #Stayhome (@salhaj) April 6, 2020

By Srishti Magan

Source: Scoopwhoop