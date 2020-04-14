Dubai-based low-cost carrier has opened bookings for 13 destinations

Flydubai has announced a list of repatriation flights for people in the UAE to return to their respective countries.

The low-cost carrier operated 23 repatriation flights, carrying 2,800 passengers, from the UAE between March 19 and April 8.

The flights, operating from Dubai International Airport’s Terminal 2, departed for Afghanistan, Croatia, Egypt, Iran, Russia, Sudan, Somaliland and Thailand.

On Sunday, Flydubai announced bookings for repatriation flights are now available for residents and visitors to Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, Croatia, Georgia, Iraq, Iran, Kyrgyzstan, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Tajikistan, Ukraine and Uzbekistan.

A statement on the carrier’s website said: “In the light of recent flight restrictions imposed by various countries, at Flydubai, we are working round-the-clock to help you travel back home safely.”

Following a directive from government authorities, the UAE suspended all flights in and out of the country on March 24 as a precaution against the spread of coronavirus.

Source: Arabian Business