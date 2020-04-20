The founder of Alibaba Group and Chinese billionaire, Jack Ma has made a third donation of medical equipment which will be arriving the continent soon to assist in the fight against Coronavirus.

This announcement was made by Jack Ma on Monday, April 20 via his verified Twitter handle.

Jack Ma tweeted;

“Our 3rd donation to Africa will immediately be made to @_africanunion and @AfricaCDC.

“This includes 4.6 million masks, 500,000 swabs and test kits, 300 ventilators, 200,000 clothing sets, 200,000 face shields, 2,000 thermal guns, 100 body temperature scanners and 500,000 pairs of gloves.”

Source: Within Nigeria