Somalia: Largest Number of People in One Day Test Positive of COVID-19

In Somalia, 73 people tested positive of COVID-19 according to a ministry of health statement on Monday.

The number is by far the largest number testing positive of the pandemic which is apparently sweeping the scared capital city of federal Somalia.

Of this latest batch, 52 are female, 21 male bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 237.

The Ministry statement added that one more person died of the virus making the total coronavirus-related deaths to 8.

With the largest health facility declared closed due to fear of spreading the virus further as a number of its doctors and nurses contracting the contagion, the city is reeling with the shock of becoming a brunt of a seemingly uncheckable contamination.

Hundreds are said to have been hospitalized with symptoms so uncannily similar to those associated with COVID-19. Patients, however, believe that they are suffering from a disease asymptomatic with aggravated colds – and many, truly, are quickly recovering from it. But, on the other hand, as many would have tested positive if only testing facilities were available at all medical facilities – which they are not.