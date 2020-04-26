As publicized by the Somalia Federal Ministry of Health, Sunday, 46 new cases were found to have contracted COVID-19 adding to yesterday’s 390 cases.

According to the Minister of Health of the Mogadishu administration 33 more men and 11 women have tested positive since Saturday when the ministry declared 62 new cases were discovered.

Deaths recorded have risen to 23 including one of the frontline nurses working at Kalkaal Hospital – one of the main health facilities in Mogadishu.

Zamzam Ali becomes the first health worker whose life the deadly virus claims in Somalia since its outbreak in late 2019.

This, again, makes Somalia – most distressingly – the leading Horn – and in fact East Africa – country in deaths and only second to Djibouti in affected cases.

Of the other countries in the region, Djibouti recorded 1023 cases, Ethiopia 123, Somaliland 5, Eritrea 39 and Kenya 355.

In Somalia, total afflicted cases, according to the latest revelation, stands at 436.

The rise in both deaths and afflicted cases accentuate the country’s dire need for more support to make it a mite more prepared for a contagion that has brought the most developed countries in the world to their knees.