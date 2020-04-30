Global remittances are projected to fall by 20% in 2020, according to a new report by the World Bank.

This decline is expected to have a particularly significant impact in Africa, where migrant workers within the continent alone send remittances in excess of $14bn (£11bn) every year.

Three Africans based in the UK give their thoughts about how the Covid-19 pandemic is affecting their ability to send money to relatives back home and what they think needs to be done to solve the problem.

Video producer: Aaron Akinyemi

Source: BBC