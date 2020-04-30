Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Wednesday attended a high-level meeting on Somalia via video conferencing.

Organized by African Union, the conference discussed “steps to be taken together to support political transition and peace processes in the aftermath of #COVID19,” Cavusoglu said on Twitter.

“Will always stand by friendly&brotherly Somalia,” he added.

Somalia has recorded nearly 530 coronavirus cases so far, with the death toll standing at 28 and a total of 29 recoveries.

More than 3.14 million people in 185 countries and regions have been infected by coronavirus since it emerged in China last December, with the US and Europe being the world’s hardest-hit areas.

A significant proportion of patients — nearly 935,500 — have recovered from COVID-19, but the disease has claimed over 218,500 lives so far, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University in the US.

Source: Anadolu