Process will take 10 days to distribute aid all over the country

This Ramadan, DP World Berbera has organised its largest food distribution across Somaliland, benefiting at least 9,000 families.

From Cerigabo in the east of the country to Borama in the west, the food baskets are currently being distributed to families across all the major population centres of Somaliland, including Lasanod, Caynabo, Burco, Gabiley, Saylac, Berbera and the capital Hargeisa.The food baskets are for consumption during Iftar. Distribution will take around 10 days to complete and Somaliland President Muse Bihi Abdi has nominated Faisal Ali, Chairman of the National Drought Committee, to coordinate the project.

DP World Berbera CEO, Supachai Wattanaveerachai, said: “At DP World we have been working tirelessly over the past weeks, in close cooperation with our headquarters in Dubai, to support Somaliland in the face of the global onslaught from COVID-19. We have provided emergency ventilators, protective equipment for medical staff, critical pharmaceuticals and essential testing kits.

“This special initiative with food baskets during the Holy Month allows us to reach out right across Somaliland, far beyond our local community in Berbera. All our communities in Somaliland deserve constant support, as they are all playing a key role in the country’s development. Ramadan also allows us a chance to reconnect with our closest family members to break our fast together, while maintaining strict social distancing measures, and to reflect on those who are perhaps less fortunate than ourselves,” Wattanaveerachai added. Source: Gulf News