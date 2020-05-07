The Department of State has issued a Global Level 4 Health Advisory for COVID-19. The CDC advises travelers to avoid all nonessential international travel. Persons who are considering travel to Italy should be aware that they are subject to travel restrictions by the Italian government. The Italian Foreign Ministry has issued English-language guidance for the latest health decree that went into effect on May 4, 2020. Please note that some regional decrees may be more or less restrictive than the national decree. Self-declaration forms are still required.

Although Alitalia has suspended its daily direct service from Rome/FCO to New York/JFK at least through the end of May, connecting flights remain available between Italy and the United States via London, Paris and Frankfurt on a limited basis. Travelers should coordinate directly with airlines for the latest schedule and flight information. While passport processing centers in the United States have suspended operations due to COVID-19, those with an immediate travel need and a confirmed flight to the United States may contact U.S. Embassy Rome or your local consulate and request an emergency passport appointment.

Actions to Take:

Call Italy’s112 emergency number or 1500 if you believe you have symptoms and are currently in Italy. English speaking operators are available.

Consult the CDC website for the most up-to-date information on the disease.

For information on what you can do to reduce your risk of contracting COVID-19, please see the CDC’s latest recommendations.

Visit the COVID-19 crisis page on travel.state.gov for the latest information regarding foreign countries’ quarantine requirements and other global impacts.

Have a plan to depart from Italy that does not rely on U.S. government assistance.

Check with your airlines or cruise lines regarding any updated information about your travel plans and/or restrictions.

Visit our Embassy webpage on COVID-19 for information on conditions in Italy.

Visit the Department of Homeland Security’s website on the latest travel restrictions affecting travel to the U.S.

Review the Italian National Institute of Health’s website (available only in Italian).

Assistance: