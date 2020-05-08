Hargeisa (Somtribune) – At a press conference they held at the Ministry of Health HQ, Hargeisa, Friday, the Republic of Somaliland Minister for Health and the Ministry Director-General, updated the previously confirmed COVID-19 cases to 23 and one more death.

Minister Omar Abdullahi Bede revealed that of 60 patients tested, 11 proved positive, raising the total number of recorded cases in Somaliland to 23.

The Minister also confirmed that there was one more loss of life to the pandemic which brings the number of deaths directly attributable to coronavirus to 3 – or 13% of total cases.

Omar Abdi Hergeye, the Director-General stated that of the 11 cases tested locally at the PCR diagnostic lab, 8 were male, 3 female and that 8 of the 11 lived in Hargeisa while the remaining 3 were discovered in the regions.

Baffling observers, Somalia copies Somaliland COVID-related figures on to its daily updates to beef up already swelled figures which as of today stands at 928 infected cases and 44 recorded cases according to Somalia’s COVID-19 office.

07 May 2020: Warbixinta COVID-19 ee Soomaaliya > Laga Helay: 55

> Benadir: 41

> Puntland: 13

> Hirshabelle: 3

> Lab: 37

> Dhedig:18

> Bogsasho: 12

> Dhimasho: 5

> Tirada Guud Laga Helay: 928

> Bogsashada Guud: 106

> Dhimashada Guud: 44#kahortagcorona #xilbaaNaSaaran pic.twitter.com/G0PnsO66O2 — Somalia COVID19 (@SomaliaCovid19) May 7, 2020