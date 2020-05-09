Hargeisa (Somtribune) – It was only yesterday, Friday, that the Ministry of Health Development of the Republic of Somaliland reported the highest number of Covid-positive cases and a death related to the disease.

The number reported on 8 May was 11 new cases and 1 death. Again, today, Saturday, the Director-General of the Ministry, Dr Mohamed Abdi Hergeye, reported exactly the same number of positive cases and another death making many wonder if the new PCR diagnostic lab was not repeating itself.

This time around all the cases were of residents of the capital of the diplomatically unrecognized but established democracy in the Horn of Africa – Hargeisa. Three of the positive cases of Friday were from the regions.

Total Somaliland-reported coronavirus cases become 34 and 4 deaths.

In neighbouring Somalia, positive cases are edging towards 1000.

The Minister of Federal Somalia, Fawzia Abikar, reported today that in the past 48 hours 69 new cases were discovered of whom 48 were male. She also reported there were 4 new deaths, again including in her tally those in neighbouring Somaliland Republic, lumping it with Somalia’s federal member states, breaking it down as Benadir 39 persons, Somaliland, 11; Southwest 8, Puntland 8, Hirshabelle: 2 and Galmudug 1.

The total number of positive cases, thus far, she stated reached 997.