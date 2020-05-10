The Somaliland Ministry of Health and the National Preparedness Committee for COVID-19 have confirmed, Sunday, that positive cases – dead and alive – stand at 40 as of today.

Of a total of 398 cases tested, 28 – the highest number in 3 days – tested positive since Friday. Three deaths for each of the 3 days were also recorded, bringing the number of deaths of the pandemic to 5. The deceased patient was referred to Hargeisa from Berbera of Sahel region.

Dr Mohamed Abdi Hergeye, Director-General fo Health, states the remaining 5 cases were in stable condition.

Six cases were found positive since the day before. According to the Director-General, except for the deceased case, the rest were of Hargeisa.

There are 6 new confirmed cases within the last 24 hours in our country, making the total to 40. We have also recorded the 5th death. We urge the people to take this virus seriously and apply the preventive measures including Distancing, Hand wash, and wearing masks. pic.twitter.com/UEb6Pug3X0 — National Preparedness Committee for COVID19 (@NPCCOVID19) May 10, 2020

On the other hand, neighbouring Somalia recorded 57 new cases for the past 24 hours, making the total positive-tested cases 1054 and 51 deaths.