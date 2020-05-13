The Somali health ministry on Tuesday confirmed 81 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours bringing the total number of infections in the country to 1,170.

During a press briefing, Fawziya Abikar, the health minister, said the death toll stands at 52 with no death case reported on Tuesday while the number of patients who recovered from the disease have so far reached 126.

Fawziya Abikar, the health minister said 44 of the latest cases were found in Banadir, an administration area that covers the capital, Mogadishu, 24 cases were detected in Jubbaland state, 5 cases in the breakaway region of Somaliland, 6 cases in Somalia’s autonomous region of Puntland and 2 other cases in Hirshabelle state.

The latest cases come amid concern about the sharp surge in the number of confirmed cases in Somalia due to the limited capacity to contain the spread of the virus because of the fragile healthcare system.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that if the virus transmission is not slowed down rapidly, the patient surge and increasing demand for health care will overwhelm the country’s fragile health system.

WHO said in its latest report on COVID-19 that Somalia will need to make difficult decisions to balance the overwhelming demands of responding to COVID-19 while maintaining essential health service delivery to prevent health systems from collapse.

Somalia has instituted measures to contain the possible spread of COVID-19 including closing schools, banning large gatherings, and suspending international and domestic passenger flights.

