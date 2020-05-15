WHO Warns it Could Take up to 5 Years Before the Coronavirus Pandemic is Under Control

The coronavirus pandemic may continue into the latter half of the decade, a senior global health official has warned, as the death toll of the virus approaches the grim milestone of 300,000.

Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, the World Health Organization’s chief scientist, told the Financial Times‘ Global Boardroom webinar on Wednesday: “I would say in a four to five-year timeframe, we could be looking at controlling this.”

Swaminathan said a vaccine appeared to be the “best way out” at present but warned there were lots of “ifs and buts” about its safety, production and equitable distribution. The development of an effective vaccine and successful confinement measures were both among the factors that would ultimately determine the pandemic’s duration, she added, the FT reported. To date, more than 4.3 million people have contracted the Covid-19 infection, with 297,465 deaths worldwide, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

It is possible the virus ‘may never go away’