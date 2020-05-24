The Ministry of Health Development of the Republic of Somaliland has, today, Sunday, made known the number of new cases augmenting previous numbers recorded before 72 hours.

Of 110 people tested of the coronavirus killer disease for the past 72 hours, 37 tested positive, swelling the number of positive-testing patients to 168 of whom 136 are currently being treated of the malady.

iuOf the newly tested 21 are male, 16 female and all are living at the capital of the republic, Hargeisa.

By age segment, the new patients (2 of whom died) fall under below-listed brackets:

20-30 yrs 18 persons 30-40 yrs 9 persons 40-50 yrs 2 persons 50-60 yrs 4 persons 60-70 yrs 3 persons 70-80 yrs 1 person

According to the Minister, Omer Abdullahi Bede, 3 people two of whom among the newly testing patients died of the illness. Both deceased were prominent, well-known figures among Somalilanders and elsewhere: Ibrahim Barre Nour and Amina Ali Warsame. The number of people who are known to have recovered is 18 while the number killed by the pandemic in Somaliland, so far, docks at 14.

