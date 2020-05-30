During the past 48 hours, 110 people have been tested of the sweeping coronavirus infection in Somaliland.

Twenty-nine tested positive, 23 of whom are male.

Five people were declared recovered making the total number recovered thus far 33 years.

A 28-year old woman, resident in Hargeisa, however, did not make it bringing the total killed by the virus in Somaliland to 19.

Twenty-four of the patient testing positive lived in the capital of the completely independent but international to-be-recognized yet country. The remaining five people lived in Burao of Togdheer region.

            • 10-19 yrs   0 person
            • 20-29 yrs   11 persons
            • 30-39 yrs    8 persons
            • 40-49 yrs    2 persons
            • 50-59 yrs    5 persons
            • 60-69 yrs    0 persons
            • 70-79 yrs    2 persons
            • 80-89 yrs    0 person
            • 90-99 yrs    1 person

Of 1193 people tested of the virus in Somaliland, 286 tested positive.

