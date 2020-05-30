During the past 48 hours, 110 people have been tested of the sweeping coronavirus infection in Somaliland.
Twenty-nine tested positive, 23 of whom are male.
Five people were declared recovered making the total number recovered thus far 33 years.
A 28-year old woman, resident in Hargeisa, however, did not make it bringing the total killed by the virus in Somaliland to 19.
Twenty-four of the patient testing positive lived in the capital of the completely independent but international to-be-recognized yet country. The remaining five people lived in Burao of Togdheer region.
- 10-19 yrs 0 person
- 20-29 yrs 11 persons
- 30-39 yrs 8 persons
- 40-49 yrs 2 persons
- 50-59 yrs 5 persons
- 60-69 yrs 0 persons
- 70-79 yrs 2 persons
- 80-89 yrs 0 person
- 90-99 yrs 1 person
Of 1193 people tested of the virus in Somaliland, 286 tested positive.