During the past 48 hours, 110 people have been tested of the sweeping coronavirus infection in Somaliland.

Twenty-nine tested positive, 23 of whom are male.

Five people were declared recovered making the total number recovered thus far 33 years.

A 28-year old woman, resident in Hargeisa, however, did not make it bringing the total killed by the virus in Somaliland to 19.

Twenty-four of the patient testing positive lived in the capital of the completely independent but international to-be-recognized yet country. The remaining five people lived in Burao of Togdheer region.

10-19 yrs 0 person 20-29 yrs 11 persons 30-39 yrs 8 persons 40-49 yrs 2 persons 50-59 yrs 5 persons 60-69 yrs 0 persons 70-79 yrs 2 persons 80-89 yrs 0 person 90-99 yrs 1 person



Of 1193 people tested of the virus in Somaliland, 286 tested positive.

