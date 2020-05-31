Several officers used pepper spray on the protesters, including Beatty and Hardin, according to the video footage. The two can later be seen trying to recover. Referring to police, Beatty can be heard exclaiming, “They are wrong, they are wrong!”

Afterward, Beatty said some nearby protesters gave her milk to flush out her eyes. The congresswoman, who described being pepper sprayed as a “burning sensation,” had to return home to change clothes and recuperate.

“It was an unnecessary use of force,” Beatty said. “For the officers to come not in a protective mode, but in an adversarial mode, in my opinion was also a part of the problem.”

Hardin tweeted afterward: “Just want to let folks know that when [Beatty, Boyce] and I were down at the protest we did get sprayed with mace or pepper spray. We are all ok, and we want to encourage folks, both police and protestors, to stay calm.”

Protests have erupted around the country following the death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed when a Minneapolis police officer pinned his neck into the ground. One of the officers involved in the arrest has been arrested and charged with murder.

After Beatty returned home on Saturday afternoon, she said she missed a phone call from the Columbus mayor, but was planning on calling back.