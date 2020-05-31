A landmine explosion Sunday killed at least 10 people and injured 13 others after it hit a passenger vehicle in the outskirts of Mogadishu.

Witnesses told journalists the blast which occurred between Hawa-Abdi and Lafoole near Afgooye town claimed at least 10 people.

Afgooye is located some 30 kilometres southwest of the capital Mogadishu.

Pictures from the scene show the public service vehicle heavily damaged. The vehicle ran into a landmine suspected to have been planted on the road.

The minibus is reported to have been heading to Mogadishu. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Source: Hiiraan Online

Share this: Twitter

Reddit

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Skype

Email

Facebook

Pocket

Tumblr

Print



Like this: Like Loading...