Twenty-eight new coronavirus cases have been discovered in the Republic of Somaliland for the past twenty-four hours after 75 cases were tested.
Twenty-two of them are male, 6 female.
One new death was announced making the total deaths caused by the virus 22 since its outbreak. He was a 67-year old resident of Hargeisa and a consultant working with a government agency.
Of 1321 people diagnostically tested of the virus, 332 were found positive; and, 43 recovered.
Age groups of the new cases are as follows:
- 10-19 yrs 3 persons
- 20-29 yrs 10 persons
- 30-39 yrs 6 persons
- 40-49 yrs 3 persons
- 50-59 yrs 4 persons
- 60-69 yrs 0 persons
- 70-79 yrs 2 persons
- 80-89 yrs 0 person
- 90-99 yrs 0 person
All of the tested were Somaliland citizens: Hargeisa 21, Borama 6 and Gabiley 1.