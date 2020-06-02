Twenty-eight new coronavirus cases have been discovered in the Republic of Somaliland for the past twenty-four hours after 75 cases were tested.

Twenty-two of them are male, 6 female.

One new death was announced making the total deaths caused by the virus 22 since its outbreak. He was a 67-year old resident of Hargeisa and a consultant working with a government agency.

Of 1321 people diagnostically tested of the virus, 332 were found positive; and, 43 recovered.

Age groups of the new cases are as follows:

          • 10-19 yrs   3 persons
          • 20-29 yrs   10 persons
          • 30-39 yrs    6 persons
          • 40-49 yrs    3 persons
          • 50-59 yrs    4 persons
          • 60-69 yrs    0 persons
          • 70-79 yrs    2 persons
          • 80-89 yrs    0 person
          • 90-99 yrs    0 person

All of the tested were Somaliland citizens: Hargeisa 21, Borama 6 and Gabiley 1.

