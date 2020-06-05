Barcelona have revealed that Lionel Messi is nursing a thigh complaint, but have sought to calm any fears that the Argentine could be sidelined for a prolonged period of time.

Speculation regarding the 32-year-old’s fitness first surfaced when he became a notable absentee from training sessions in Catalunya.

It was suggested at the time that Messi was merely working away from the cameras in individual gym sessions.

Barca are, however, now prepared to acknowledge that the six-time Ballon d’Or winner is carrying a slight injury.

The Spanish champions are confident, though, that their talismanic captain will soon return to full training with the rest of Quique Setien’s squad and be ready for the resumption of La Liga action.

The Blaugrana have, along with the rest of the sporting world, been in a state of lockdown since the middle of March.

Niggling knocks were always likely as physical activity was stepped back up, with highly-rated teenager Ansu Fati another of those currently being forced to work away from the main group.

Barca said in a statement released on the club’s official website: “Quique Setien and his team were back out on the training ground this Friday after taking the previous day off.

“Barca captain Leo Messi has a minor right quadriceps injury and trained in isolation, doing specific exercises to avoid unnecessary risks with just eight days remaining before Barca finally get back to playing matches. He should be able to rejoin his team-mates in a few days’ time.

“All of the available players were at the Ciutat Esportiva, where they were joined by Jorge Cuenca and Kike Saverio as well as the other B team players who have been working out with the first team over the last few days: Inaki Pena, R. Araujo, Chumi, Monchu, Riqui Puig, Collado and Ansu Fati. The latter, like Messi, worked out individually this morning.

“For tomorrow’s Saturday session the players will train again, but unusually, this session is going to be on the pitch in the Camp Nou as Setien works to get his players ready for the return to football, but with games being played behind closed doors.”

Barcelona, who hold a two-point lead over Clasico rivals Real Madrid at the top of the Liga table, have been out of action since March 7.

Share this: Twitter

Reddit

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Skype

Email

Facebook

Pocket

Tumblr

Print



Like this: Like Loading...