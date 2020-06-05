Eight more people have tested positive of coronavirus in the Republic of Somaliland making the total number of people afflicted by the virus 384 – only 16 persons short of a round 400 figure.

All 8 new patients live in the capital, Hargeisa. No new deaths are reported,

According to the Ministry of Health Development update statement, Thursday, the afflicted fall into the following age brackets:

1-9 years 1 Person 10-19 yrs 0 persons 20-29 yrs 1 person 30-39 yrs 3 persons 40-49 yrs 2 persons 50-59 yrs 1 person 60-69 yrs 0 persons 70-79 yrs 0 persons 80-89 yrs 0 person 90-99 yrs 0 person



Since the diagnostic has been put into operation in April, the ratio of people testing positive to the number of people tested of the virus appears to be on the rise. During the past 24 hours, for instance, 40 people were tested and 8 tested positive: a whopping 1:5 ratio which – in this case – means 1 in every 5 persons tested was found affected.

Regionally, numbers bespeak for themselves as below:

Country P Cases Deaths Recovered Somaliland 384 22 57 Ethiopia 1486 17 246 Somalia 2146 79 406 Kenya 2216 74 553 Djibouti 3935 26 1636 Eritrea 39 0 39 Burundi 63 1 33 Madagascar 908 6 195 Malawi 369 4 51 Rwanda 397 2 271 Uganda 507 0 82

Share this: Twitter

Reddit

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Skype

Email

Facebook

Pocket

Tumblr

Print



Like this: Like Loading...