Eight more people have tested positive of coronavirus in the Republic of Somaliland making the total number of people afflicted by the virus 384 – only 16 persons short of a round 400 figure.

All 8 new patients live in the capital, Hargeisa. No new deaths are reported,

According to the Ministry of Health Development update statement, Thursday, the afflicted fall into the following age brackets:

            • 1-9 years    1 Person
            • 10-19 yrs   0 persons
            • 20-29 yrs   1 person
            • 30-39 yrs    3 persons
            • 40-49 yrs    2 persons
            • 50-59 yrs    1 person
            • 60-69 yrs    0 persons
            • 70-79 yrs    0 persons
            • 80-89 yrs    0 person
            • 90-99 yrs    0 person

Since the diagnostic has been put into operation in April, the ratio of people testing positive to the number of people tested of the virus appears to be on the rise. During the past 24 hours, for instance, 40 people were tested and 8 tested positive: a whopping 1:5 ratio which – in this case – means 1 in every 5 persons tested was found affected.

 

Regionally, numbers bespeak for themselves as below:

Country P Cases Deaths Recovered
somaliland.png Somaliland 384 22 57
somaliland.png Ethiopia 1486 17 246
somaliland.png Somalia 2146 79 406
somaliland.png Kenya 2216 74 553
somaliland.png Djibouti 3935 26 1636
somaliland.png Eritrea 39 0 39
somaliland.png Burundi 63 1 33
somaliland.png Madagascar 908 6 195
somaliland.png Malawi 369 4 51
somaliland.png Rwanda 397 2 271
somaliland.png Uganda 507 0 82

