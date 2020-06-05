Eight more people have tested positive of coronavirus in the Republic of Somaliland making the total number of people afflicted by the virus 384 – only 16 persons short of a round 400 figure.
All 8 new patients live in the capital, Hargeisa. No new deaths are reported,
According to the Ministry of Health Development update statement, Thursday, the afflicted fall into the following age brackets:
- 1-9 years 1 Person
- 10-19 yrs 0 persons
- 20-29 yrs 1 person
- 30-39 yrs 3 persons
- 40-49 yrs 2 persons
- 50-59 yrs 1 person
- 60-69 yrs 0 persons
- 70-79 yrs 0 persons
- 80-89 yrs 0 person
- 90-99 yrs 0 person
Since the diagnostic has been put into operation in April, the ratio of people testing positive to the number of people tested of the virus appears to be on the rise. During the past 24 hours, for instance, 40 people were tested and 8 tested positive: a whopping 1:5 ratio which – in this case – means 1 in every 5 persons tested was found affected.
Regionally, numbers bespeak for themselves as below:
|Country
|P Cases
|Deaths
|Recovered
|Somaliland
|384
|22
|57
|Ethiopia
|1486
|17
|246
|Somalia
|2146
|79
|406
|Kenya
|2216
|74
|553
|Djibouti
|3935
|26
|1636
|Eritrea
|39
|0
|39
|Burundi
|63
|1
|33
|Madagascar
|908
|6
|195
|Malawi
|369
|4
|51
|Rwanda
|397
|2
|271
|Uganda
|507
|0
|82