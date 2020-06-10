Thirteen new cases, according to the Ministry of Health Development Public Relations Director, Hussein Mohamoud Yussuf, have joined the formerly coronavirus-infected population in the Republic of Somaliland.
The new batch makes total positive-testing cases in Somaliland 479.
Husein added that one more person was discharged of isolation recovering. Eighty had recovered from the scary pandemic before this last one.
Twenty-six had not been so lucky thus far.
In total, the world has, to date, registered 7,389,237 positive cases, 415,811 deaths and 3,643,462 cases fully recovering of the ailment.
Regional statistics regarding positive-testing cases, deaths and recovered numbers are as charted below:
|Country
|Positive-testing cases
|Deaths
|Recovered
|Somaliland
|479
|26
|81
|Ethiopia
|2336
|32
|379
|Somalia
|2416
|85
|489
|Kenya
|2989
|88
|873
|Djibouti
|4331
|34
|2139
|Eritrea
|39
|0
|39
|Burundi
|83
|1
|45
|Madagascar
|1138
|9
|274
|Malawi
|455
|4
|55
|Rwanda
|463
|2
|300
|Uganda
|657
|0
|118