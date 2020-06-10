Thirteen new cases, according to the Ministry of Health Development Public Relations Director, Hussein Mohamoud Yussuf, have joined the formerly coronavirus-infected population in the Republic of Somaliland.

The new batch makes total positive-testing cases in Somaliland 479.

Husein added that one more person was discharged of isolation recovering. Eighty had recovered from the scary pandemic before this last one.

Twenty-six had not been so lucky thus far.

In total, the world has, to date, registered 7,389,237 positive cases, 415,811 deaths and 3,643,462 cases fully recovering of the ailment.

Regional statistics regarding positive-testing cases, deaths and recovered numbers are as charted below:

Country Positive-testing cases Deaths Recovered Somaliland 479 26 81 Ethiopia 2336 32 379 Somalia 2416 85 489 Kenya 2989 88 873 Djibouti 4331 34 2139 Eritrea 39 0 39 Burundi 83 1 45 Madagascar 1138 9 274 Malawi 455 4 55 Rwanda 463 2 300 Uganda 657 0 118

