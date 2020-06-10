Thirteen new cases, according to the Ministry of Health Development Public Relations Director, Hussein Mohamoud Yussuf, have joined the formerly coronavirus-infected population in the Republic of Somaliland.

The new batch makes total positive-testing cases in Somaliland 479.

Husein added that one more person was discharged of isolation recovering. Eighty had recovered from the scary pandemic before this last one.

Twenty-six had not been so lucky thus far.

In total, the world has, to date, registered 7,389,237 positive cases, 415,811 deaths and 3,643,462 cases fully recovering of the ailment.

Regional statistics regarding positive-testing cases, deaths and recovered numbers are as charted below:

Country Positive-testing cases Deaths Recovered
somaliland.png Somaliland 479 26 81
somaliland.png Ethiopia 2336 32 379
somaliland.png Somalia 2416 85 489
somaliland.png Kenya 2989 88 873
somaliland.png Djibouti 4331 34 2139
somaliland.png Eritrea 39 0 39
somaliland.png Burundi 83 1 45
somaliland.png Madagascar 1138 9 274
somaliland.png Malawi 455 4 55
somaliland.png Rwanda 463 2 300
somaliland.png Uganda 657 0 118

