Of 65 people tested of coronavirus infection, 25 tested positive in the Republic of Somaliland raising the number of positive-testing cases to 504.

Twenty-three of the newly-identified patients are Somaliland nationals and two from Pakistan.

Thirteen are women and 12 male – the first time males test less than females since the new diagnostic PCRs have become operational last month.

Four more people recovered from the affliction taking the number of recoveries up to 84.

Thus far, 26 people in total have been killed by the world-sweeping deadly virus.

The new patients fall under the following age brackets:

      • 1-9   yrs    1 person
      • 10-19 yrs   4 persons
      • 20-29 yrs   7 persons
      • 30-39 yrs    3 persons
      • 40-49 yrs    2 persons
      • 50-59 yrs    2 persons
      • 60-69 yrs    4 persons
      • 70-79 yrs    2 persons
      • 80-89 yrs    2 person
      • 90-99 yrs    0 person

Misleadingly, though, federal Somalia still continues to beef up its numbers with Somaliland Covid19 statistics.

The region, in regards to the raging virus, stands today as shown in the table below:

Country P Cases Deaths Recovered
somaliland.png Somaliland 504 26 84
somaliland.png Ethiopia 2506 35 401
somaliland.png Somalia 2452 85 506
somaliland.png Kenya 3094 89 1048
somaliland.png Djibouti 4373 34 2260
somaliland.png Eritrea 41 0 39
somaliland.png Burundi 83 1 45
somaliland.png Madagascar 1162 10 296
somaliland.png Malawi 455 4 55
somaliland.png Rwanda 476 2 307
somaliland.png Uganda 665 0 119

