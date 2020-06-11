Of 65 people tested of coronavirus infection, 25 tested positive in the Republic of Somaliland raising the number of positive-testing cases to 504.

Twenty-three of the newly-identified patients are Somaliland nationals and two from Pakistan.

Thirteen are women and 12 male – the first time males test less than females since the new diagnostic PCRs have become operational last month.

Four more people recovered from the affliction taking the number of recoveries up to 84.

Thus far, 26 people in total have been killed by the world-sweeping deadly virus.

The new patients fall under the following age brackets:

1-9 yrs 1 person 10-19 yrs 4 persons 20-29 yrs 7 persons 30-39 yrs 3 persons 40-49 yrs 2 persons 50-59 yrs 2 persons 60-69 yrs 4 persons 70-79 yrs 2 persons 80-89 yrs 2 person 90-99 yrs 0 person



Misleadingly, though, federal Somalia still continues to beef up its numbers with Somaliland Covid19 statistics.

The region, in regards to the raging virus, stands today as shown in the table below:

Country P Cases Deaths Recovered Somaliland 504 26 84 Ethiopia 2506 35 401 Somalia 2452 85 506 Kenya 3094 89 1048 Djibouti 4373 34 2260 Eritrea 41 0 39 Burundi 83 1 45 Madagascar 1162 10 296 Malawi 455 4 55 Rwanda 476 2 307 Uganda 665 0 119

