Of 65 people tested of coronavirus infection, 25 tested positive in the Republic of Somaliland raising the number of positive-testing cases to 504.
Twenty-three of the newly-identified patients are Somaliland nationals and two from Pakistan.
Thirteen are women and 12 male – the first time males test less than females since the new diagnostic PCRs have become operational last month.
Four more people recovered from the affliction taking the number of recoveries up to 84.
Thus far, 26 people in total have been killed by the world-sweeping deadly virus.
The new patients fall under the following age brackets:
- 1-9 yrs 1 person
- 10-19 yrs 4 persons
- 20-29 yrs 7 persons
- 30-39 yrs 3 persons
- 40-49 yrs 2 persons
- 50-59 yrs 2 persons
- 60-69 yrs 4 persons
- 70-79 yrs 2 persons
- 80-89 yrs 2 person
- 90-99 yrs 0 person
Misleadingly, though, federal Somalia still continues to beef up its numbers with Somaliland Covid19 statistics.
The region, in regards to the raging virus, stands today as shown in the table below:
|Country
|P Cases
|Deaths
|Recovered
|Somaliland
|504
|26
|84
|Ethiopia
|2506
|35
|401
|Somalia
|2452
|85
|506
|Kenya
|3094
|89
|1048
|Djibouti
|4373
|34
|2260
|Eritrea
|41
|0
|39
|Burundi
|83
|1
|45
|Madagascar
|1162
|10
|296
|Malawi
|455
|4
|55
|Rwanda
|476
|2
|307
|Uganda
|665
|0
|119