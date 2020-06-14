A fierce fight between Alshabab militants and Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) erupted on Sunday in Lower Shabelle.

The fight erupted after Alshabab attacked a military base belonging to Kenya defence forces.

According to a resident, the two sides exchanged heavy weaponry for hours.

Though there are casualties although the casualty of the warring sides is yet to established.

There is no immediate comment from KDF regarding the attack.

The Alqaeda affiliated Alshabab has claimed responsibility for the attack saying it has destroyed the camp.

Al Shabab militants who are fighting in Somalia to establish their government was ejected from Mogadishu in 2011 and has since been driven from most of its other strongholds.

But it remains a threat, with its fighters frequently carrying out bombings in Somalia and neighbouring Kenya, whose troops form part of the African Union mandated peacekeeping force AMISOM that helps defend Somalia’s central government.