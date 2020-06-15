Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed has returned home today concluding his visit to Republic of Djibouti where he took part in the reconciliation between Somalia and Somaliland.

The reconciliation between the two East African Countries which was hosted by Ismail Omar Guelleh held yesterday is a continuation the talks facilitated by Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed here in Addis Ababa in February, 2020.

Besides Dr. Abiy Ahmed, President of Djibouti Ismail Omar Guelleh, President of Somalia Mohammed Abdulahi Farmajo, President of Somaliland, Mussa Bihi Abdi and Chairperson of IGAD, Dr. Workneh Gebeyehu participated in the reconciliation.

The premier tweeted that the event was a critical demonstration of open dialogue and reconciliation for national and regional development.

The premier added the horn could realize its prosperity if there is peace and cooperation between countries in the region.

