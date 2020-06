As Somalia conducts talks with the unrecognised government of breakaway region Somaliland, Andrew Mueller asks if Somaliland’s time might be coming.

The Foreign Desk Report

Presented by ​Andrew Mueller, Monocle 24's flagship global-affairs show features​ expert guests ​and in-depth analysis of the big issues of the week.

The Foreign Desk

Source: The Monocle

