Deputy President William Ruto has praised former National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale for his dedicated service in Parliament for the last eight years.

Ruto said Duale discharged his service and responsibility to the Jubilee Party in style during his tenure.

“My brother Aden Duale, you are a great leader. For the last 8 years, you discharged your responsibilities as our party’s 1st majority leader with style, precision, passion and loyalty,” Ruto said.

He added that “My friend when parliamentary history is written you will have a chapter. Mbele iko sawa na Mungu.”

This comes hours after Duale was removed from his powerful position in Parliament during the Jubilee PG meeting held on Monday at the KICC.

He was replaced by Kipipiri MP Amos Kimunya.

After his removal, the Garissa Township MP said he was glad that from 2013-2020 he was able to process the agenda of the Majority Party effectively.