The Forum for National Parties [FNP, a grouping of influential Somali opposition parties led by former President Sharif Sheikh Ahmed, has cautioned international energy firms against what they termed shoddy deals with the current federal government.

In a statement, the FNP warned that the federal government may use funds from the auctioning of oil blocks for the upcoming elections.

The statement specifically mentioned the recent auctioning of seven oil blocks by the federal government, saying the bidding for these blocks will start in August and end in March 2023.

The FNP also warned in their statement that the current government may fail to fully implement agreements with oil reached in such a haste since the government has only eight months to go before its term in office expires.

