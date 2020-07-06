It echoed the “lock her up” phrase adopted by his supporters against his rival Hillary Clinton in the run-up to the 2016 presidential election.

Ms Omar, who is a fierce critic of the president, had been in hot water at the time – censured by both Democrats and Republicans – for stoking stereotypes about Jews and had apologised for tweets implying US lawmakers only support Israel because of lobby money.

Republican Senator Rand Paul had offered to buy a plane ticket for the “ungrateful” Ms Omar to go to Somalia. He suggested she should return to get a better appreciation for the United States.

Somalia ‘not a Hobbesian nightmare’

It seems Mr Trump’s view of Somalia stems from the aftermath of the overthrow of Siad Barre in 1991, since when it has popularly been considered one of the world’s most failed states.

This label has stubbornly stuck even as the situation has improved in the country.

While Mr Trump imagines that Somalia has no laws, no police and no government, this is far from the reality on the ground.

Image copyright GETTY IMAGES Image caption There are lots of places where Somalis can go to enjoy themselves

While al-Shabab does still stage attacks in Mogadishu, it is not the Hobbesian nightmare of a country that President Trump describes.

The impressive new National Theatre was unveiled just last week – there are fancy hotels, cafes and beach-side restaurants in Mogadishu and the city even has a literary festival, the annual Mogadishu Book Fair.

Hargeisa, capital of the self-declared republic of Somaliland, is one of the most peaceful cities in the Horn of Africa, with libraries, the Hargeisa Cultural Centre while the Hargeisa Book Fair, which has been taking place for more than a decade, draws in thousands every year.

And even though it has not been recognised internationally, Somaliland has held successive free and fair elections, making it the strongest democracy in the Horn of Africa.

On the economic front, while there are lots of challenges made worse by drought, coronavirus and a locust infestation, there is also good news.

Dahabshill and World Remit, two of the largest money transfer companies in Africa, were founded by Somalis and the country is virtually a cashless society with everything paid by mobile money.

A UN-backed government is making small steps in rebuilding the country and tackling Islamist militants – helped by the many Somalis in the diaspora returning home.

A one-time Republican runs Somalia

The returnees include current President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, popularly known as “Farmajo”, who was a registered Republican in Buffalo and gave up his US citizenship to run the country in 2017.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed gave up his US citizenship to become Somalia’s president

Perhaps the view of Somalia for Mr Trump and his supporters is still tarnished by events in 1993 – one of the most important American foreign interventions in Africa, when US troops launched a disastrous raid in the Somali capital, Mogadishu, to capture a powerful warlord.

Two US Black Hawk helicopters were shot down, and 18 US soldiers and more than 500 Somalis were killed in the battle.