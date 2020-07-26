PRESS RELEASE

The U.S. Embassy regrets the actions of the President and Lower House of Parliament to withdraw confidence in Prime Minister Ali Hassan Khayre and his government, which heightened political tensions and undermined the ongoing process of dialogue and negotiation between the Federal Government of Somalia, Federal Member States, and other key stakeholders. This irregular process is a setback for the reform agenda Somalia has pursued with the support of the United States. Somalia’s stability, security, and prosperity can only be built through cooperation, coordination, and compromise among Somalia’s leaders; if any individual or institution seeks to dominate the others, it undermines the stability of the entire nation.

The U.S. Embassy continues to emphasize that the only path forward to timely, peaceful, implementable federal elections is through broad-based consultation and constructive dialogue among stakeholders. Developing a workable, broadly acceptable election model is key to preserving Somalia’s security and stability, and the United States calls on all stakeholders to act cooperatively and seek compromise to mitigate the risk of a constitutional crisis. The United States urges the Federal Government of Somalia, Federal Member States, Parliament, and other parties to continue to work together to implement the agreement reached in Dhusamareb.

The U.S. Embassy calls on all Somali leaders, institutions, and stakeholders to pursue the best interests of their country rather than pursuing their individual interests, to work together constructively to build broad consensus. We will take measures against spoilers who seek to undermine Somalia’s progress towards stability, peace, inclusive governance, and prosperity. We do not want Somalia to go in the wrong direction. The United States remains a strong and devoted partner to the Somali people and those leaders who continue to but the best interests of Somali people first.

ENDS

