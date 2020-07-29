The president of Puntland State of Somalia, Said Abdullahi Deni, has described parliament’s removal of former Prime Minister Hassan Ali Kheyre as illegal and accused President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo of violating the constitution.

“What happened in parliament is aimed at derailing the Dusamareb conference and I put the blame for it on the president of the republic,” Deni told a meeting of his cabinet in the central town of Galkayo on Sunday.

“What happened yesterday is against all existing laws and regulations that guide the process of removing a prime minister from office,” he added.

Somalia’s Lower House of Parliament on Saturday ousted Kheyre in a vote of no confidence, with 170 MPs voting to remove him while 8 objected.

The US, EU and Somali opposition parties criticised Kheyre’s removal, saying it is a setback to the ongoing reforms in the country.

Source: Somalia Affairs

