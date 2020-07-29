Telesom, Somaliland’s largest telecommunications, and mobile money Transfer Company, has on Tuesday unveiled a new prepaid recharge plan, KAAFIYE which offers unlimited local voice calls and SMS to its subscribers for a flat monthly fee of $7.

Speaking at KAAFIYE’s launching event, Abdirahman Aar, Marketing manager of Telesom, stated that KAAFIYE plan is a comprehensive discount plan where subscribers can avail unlimited local calls and SMS for a validity period of one month.

With this monthly prepaid recharge plan, Telesom’s vast subscribers can easily subscribe to this plan through ZAAD service by dialing *808# and *202# for ZAAD Dollar and ZAAD Somaliland Shillings respectively.

Similarly, Telesom has also announced a luxury all-inclusive wedding prize package called “Good Wedding” or “Aroos Wacan” in Somali, where thirty engaged lucky couples will have the chance to experience the weddings they’ve always imagined – no expense, or stress spared.

“’Good Wedding’ prize is designed to support engaged and would-be-married youth couples who are planning to start a family, where the winners of this prize package will receive complete home furniture, six-month rent and living expenses fees for thirty couples” Abdiwahab Maah, Telesom’s Director of Social Development said.

To win the prize, Telesom subscribers can participate by sending a free short message of “AROOS WACAN” to the short number “111”.

About Telesom

Telesom is a private telecommunication company that was established in the year 2002 by local entrepreneurs in Hargeisa Somaliland to become the leader and pioneer in the telecommunication sector while utilizing the latest technology and employing a highly trained and professional customer care team that satisfy our customers with world-class services.

Telesom Company offers an integrated suite of communication products and services to customers including, Mobile voice and data, ZAAD (mobile money payment) Mobile Internet (3G/GPRS), Dhambaal service, Ila hadal, Ila maqal, Mushaax, Aqoonmaal and many more. Telesom has played a major role in the economic development of the country plus the creation of significant huge employment opportunities. The company has the widest network coverage in Somaliland, delivering its quality unmatched services across the country.

The company operates in the entire Somaliland, where it has the widest coverage network. Telesom has an affiliation with neighboring country’s biggest Telecommunication companies and also share regional and international Roaming service with them. For more company details visit http://www.telesom.net/pages/home

