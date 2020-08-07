Hawa Abdi, a doctor and human rights activist who safeguarded the lives of tens of thousands of Somalis during years of war, famine and displacement, died on Wednesday at her home in Mogadishu, the Somali capital. She was 73.

Her death was confirmed by her daughter Dr. Deqo Mohamed, who did not specify the cause.

Dr. Abdi rose to prominence in the mid-1990s after the outbreak of civil war, which caused extensive damage to Somalia’s economy and infrastructure. At the time, Dr. Abdi was running a small clinic that she opened in 1983 on her family’s land to assist women in childbirth and to promote health care for children.

But as the country disintegrated, Dr. Abdi turned the clinic into a full-fledged hospital, a school and a camp for internally displaced persons. She rejected the clan politics that had divided communities and fueled the war, adopting a philosophy of unity and sheltering people from diverse backgrounds.

When President George Bush went to Somalia in early 1993 — the only American leader ever to visit the country — Dr. Abdi was the first Somali he met there. Mr. Bush, only weeks before leaving office, had arrived to visit American troops and to inspect the international relief effort that was responding to the famine tearing through this Horn of Africa nation. Dr. Abdi gave the president a tour of the camp and showed him how hungry children, women and men were receiving medical care and food.