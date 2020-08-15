Somalia’s intelligence Agency, NISA has severally been blamed over its involvement with the Islamists’ Al-Shabaab operations in Somalia.

Following the recent prison break in the capital Mogadishu, Wadajir Party leader Abdirahman Abdishakur has blamed the National Intelligence Security Agency as the force behind the chaotic scene at the central prison on Tuesday night.

The former minister who is now an opposition party leader put the blame on Somalia spy agency for the chaotic prison scene that saw about 15 inmates and four security warders being killed in Mogadishu central prison which is home to dangerous Al-Shabaab inmates and hardcore criminals.

Without giving much details, Wadajir party leader highlighted that the night before the break, weapons were smuggled in the prison to set free the Al-Shabab inmates and reiterated that this was planned by the intelligence agency stressing it should take responsibility.

“We are unable to differentiate if the intelligence is Al-Shabab or agency working for the Somali people.” he added.

He also urged on the acting prime minister to hold the spy agency accountable if he wants to gain the trust of the citizens. One Al-Shabaab inmate identified as Mukhtar Ibrahim Idle is confirmed to have shot dead a civilian and an Auto rickshaw driver and is on the run.

