The vehicles were sent by the National Defense Ministry as part of a military and financial cooperation agreement between Turkey and Somalia

Turkey has delivered 12 off-road vehicles to Somalia as part of bilateral military and financial cooperation agreements, the National Defense Ministry said on Monday.

In a statement, it said the vehicles, which are meant for use over rough terrain, were supplied for the Somali 3rd (Eagle) Infantry Battalion.

They were handed over to Somalia’s chief of defense force on Aug 22.

The two countries are longstanding partners, engaging in close cooperation in different fields.

Source: Anadolu Agency

